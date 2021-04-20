Where are you going?
Sydney's bustling western suburb of Cabramatta is revered for Vietnamese food as well as other Southeast Asian cuisines and crafts. The crab ball soup from the Ho Chi Minh City-style café Pho Tau Bay is reportedly worth the trip alone. Roll your own goi cuon (fresh rice-paper rolls) at Phu Quoc, and snack on banh xeo (crispy herb and bean sprout pancakes) at Thanh Binh. There are also Chinese, Thai, Laotian, and Cambodian restaurants alongside bowls and bowls of pho. If you're overwhelmed by the choices, book Maeve O'Meara’s Gourmet Safari to discover Vietnamese food traditions, meet locals, and shop for ingredients; or the I Ate My Way Through tour for a progressive lunch. Besides food, Cabramatta is known for shops that sell ethnic fabrics and home décor.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

