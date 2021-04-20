Cabochon Hotel
14, 29 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
| +66 2 259 2871
Photo Cabochon
Cabochon HotelSukhumvit Road is one of the busiest, most central, and most internationally oriented thoroughfares in Bangkok, so it’s a dream to find this colonial boutique oasis right in the heart of it all. The Cabochon's elegant façade nods at 1920s Indochina, with white columns, French doors, and tiled balustrades. This gives way to a well-designed interior of framed antique maps and black-and-white photographs, dark wood Chinese bistro tables, comfortable couches, and oddities like a taxidermy zebra head and old leather trunks. Common spaces feel like a cross between a museum and the home of an incredibly stylish and well-traveled person. The suites and studios are airy, bright apartments that encourage lounging on the white sofas while light pours in from paned windows onto potted orchid plants.
More Recommendations
about 5 years ago
A gem
Walking up to the courtyard of the Cabochon stirs the kinds of child-like feelings of excitement that one hasn't felt since Christmas morning as a 7 year old. You immediately feel you are in a special place and by the time you're in the library/parlour drinking an ice cold coconut water, you have already forgotten that you left the insanity of Bangkok just a few blocks down the road from the BTS station. I won't give away any secrets of this incredible boutique hotel but I urge you to book it now and book it for at least several nights. You won't regret it as you sit on your private balcony with a cold Hendricks and tonic overlooking the owner's glossy vintage Mercedes parked in 1920s style open air garage below. Just the most delightful experience one can have in Bangkok.