Cabochon Hotel

Walking up to the courtyard of the Cabochon stirs the kinds of child-like feelings of excitement that one hasn't felt since Christmas morning as a 7 year old. You immediately feel you are in a special place and by the time you're in the library/parlour drinking an ice cold coconut water, you have already forgotten that you left the insanity of Bangkok just a few blocks down the road from the BTS station. I won't give away any secrets of this incredible boutique hotel but I urge you to book it now and book it for at least several nights. You won't regret it as you sit on your private balcony with a cold Hendricks and tonic overlooking the owner's glossy vintage Mercedes parked in 1920s style open air garage below. Just the most delightful experience one can have in Bangkok.