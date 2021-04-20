Cabo Berkeley

Where are you going?
Our captain's voice came over the loudspeaker sometime after 5am, inviting each of us to the deck to marvel at his GPS (I'm not kidding) as it ticked down (or was it up?) to 00.00.00.

I thought this was pretty neat. It's not every day that you sail through the center of the world, and it certainly charged up the children in our midst. I really appreciated the little things our crew did during our journey; it would have been easy to overlook something as trivial as this, but instead it contributed to the sense of community on the ship.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

