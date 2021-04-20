Cable Bay Vineyard
12 Nick Johnstone Dr, Oneroa, Auckland 1840, New Zealand
| +64 9-372 5889
Sun - Sat 11am - 10:30pm
The Private OneCable Bay is one of Waiheke's most popular vineyards, located on top of a hill looking down to the Hauraki Gulf and islands. Like all of Waiheke's excellent vineyards it's a favourite with wedding planners, so if you're going to visit with a large party it pays to book in advance. If you're just popping over for some afternoon drinks in their Wine Bar there's no need to book.
As well as a superb restaurant, a modern tasting room and a stunning outdoor dining area (that is all-weather thanks to covers), its crowning glory is a private dining room downstairs next to the cellar. Looking to impress a group of friends? Fly into Cable Bay by helicopter, get escorted to their private dining room, and have your own exclusive wine and food matching. That will do it.