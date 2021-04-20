Where are you going?
Cable Bay Vineyard

12 Nick Johnstone Dr, Oneroa, Auckland 1840, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-372 5889
Sun - Sat 11am - 10:30pm

Cable Bay is one of Waiheke's most popular vineyards, located on top of a hill looking down to the Hauraki Gulf and islands. Like all of Waiheke's excellent vineyards it's a favourite with wedding planners, so if you're going to visit with a large party it pays to book in advance. If you're just popping over for some afternoon drinks in their Wine Bar there's no need to book.

As well as a superb restaurant, a modern tasting room and a stunning outdoor dining area (that is all-weather thanks to covers), its crowning glory is a private dining room downstairs next to the cellar. Looking to impress a group of friends? Fly into Cable Bay by helicopter, get escorted to their private dining room, and have your own exclusive wine and food matching. That will do it.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
