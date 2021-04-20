Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cabbages & Condoms

6 10 Sukhumvit 12 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 229 4610
You Light up my Condom Bangkok Thailand
Get Lucky: Eat at Cabbages & Condoms Bangkok Thailand
You Light up my Condom Bangkok Thailand
Get Lucky: Eat at Cabbages & Condoms Bangkok Thailand

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

You Light up my Condom

The restaurant Cabbages & Condoms serves tasty Thai food in a theme-styled restaurant. The thing is that the theme is condoms. All of the light fixtures and much of the other unlikely art has been fashioned from thousands of those little balloons. The owner’s mission is to raise awareness of the importance of HIV prevention and to raise funds for care projects in rural Thailand. Located on a quiet side street in downtown Bangkok’s business district, the restaurant serves locals as well as tourists. Posted on the way out: “Sorry we have no mints, please take a condom instead.”
By Barbara Schoenfeld

More Recommendations

esme travels
almost 7 years ago

Get Lucky: Eat at Cabbages & Condoms

I love this place! Dangling Christmas lights and prophylactic-draped lanterns create a festive atmosphere, deck and balcony seating are offered and the (extremely spicy) food is the best I’ve tasted in Thailand. 
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30