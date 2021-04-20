Cabbages & Condoms
6 10 Sukhumvit 12 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
| +66 2 229 4610
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
You Light up my CondomThe restaurant Cabbages & Condoms serves tasty Thai food in a theme-styled restaurant. The thing is that the theme is condoms. All of the light fixtures and much of the other unlikely art has been fashioned from thousands of those little balloons. The owner’s mission is to raise awareness of the importance of HIV prevention and to raise funds for care projects in rural Thailand. Located on a quiet side street in downtown Bangkok’s business district, the restaurant serves locals as well as tourists. Posted on the way out: “Sorry we have no mints, please take a condom instead.”
almost 7 years ago
Get Lucky: Eat at Cabbages & Condoms
I love this place! Dangling Christmas lights and prophylactic-draped lanterns create a festive atmosphere, deck and balcony seating are offered and the (extremely spicy) food is the best I’ve tasted in Thailand.