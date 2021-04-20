Cabbages & Condoms 6 10 Sukhumvit 12 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

You Light up my Condom The restaurant Cabbages & Condoms serves tasty Thai food in a theme-styled restaurant. The thing is that the theme is condoms. All of the light fixtures and much of the other unlikely art has been fashioned from thousands of those little balloons. The owner’s mission is to raise awareness of the importance of HIV prevention and to raise funds for care projects in rural Thailand. Located on a quiet side street in downtown Bangkok’s business district, the restaurant serves locals as well as tourists. Posted on the way out: “Sorry we have no mints, please take a condom instead.”