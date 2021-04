Cabazon Reststop Main Street

Dinos in the Desert The dinosaurs of Cabazon are a road trip must when traveling on the 10 near Palm Springs. Two life-sized monsters hang out in a rest area and oversee what used to be their turf millions of years ago. The T-Rex looks menacing, while the apatosaurus named Dinny houses a gift shop in her belly. Fun for everyone who needs a break from the road.