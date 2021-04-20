Cabaret Vintage Clothing [CLOSED] 672 Queen Street West

Great Gatsby Inspired Frocks and Vintage Wedding Dresses

Cabaret keeps the creative entrepreneurial spirit alive in a sea of multinational corporations that are starting to invade the original Queen Street West strip. Though this bespoke boutique is known for its exquisite vintage wedding dresses, you can also get a hand-sewn bedazzled frock that would impress Jay Gatsby or a daytime/cocktail dress reminiscent of the Mad Men era. Downstairs, discover chock-full of vintage lingerie for the boudoir. There’s plenty of smart suits for the gents as well. The top-notch service never goes out of style.