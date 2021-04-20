Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cabaret Vintage Clothing [CLOSED]

672 Queen Street West
Website
| +1 416-504-7126
Great Gatsby Inspired Frocks and Vintage Wedding Dresses Toronto Canada

Great Gatsby Inspired Frocks and Vintage Wedding Dresses


Cabaret keeps the creative entrepreneurial spirit alive in a sea of multinational corporations that are starting to invade the original Queen Street West strip. Though this bespoke boutique is known for its exquisite vintage wedding dresses, you can also get a hand-sewn bedazzled frock that would impress Jay Gatsby or a daytime/cocktail dress reminiscent of the Mad Men era. Downstairs, discover chock-full of vintage lingerie for the boudoir. There’s plenty of smart suits for the gents as well. The top-notch service never goes out of style.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses
Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses
Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers
Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers
These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination
These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination
Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood
Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood