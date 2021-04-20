Caballadas Patagonia Argentina
Ruta Provincial 7
Photo by Keith Edwards
Caballadas Exclusive Horseback Stay on Private EstanciaNo that is not the address of the estancia. It is well over two hours from the airport at San Martin de los Andes and five from Bariloche over dusty, rutted roads in Northern Patagonia Argentina. But that is just what the owners and their guests want; to be undiscovered and away from everyone and everything. That is the truest luxury travelers in today's world seek.
That is not to say you will lack for anything here. Expert horseback riders will rejoice that they have found terrain and a riding program of exquisite mounts run by the polo playing expert horseman Santiago Uriburu to challenge their skills. Those who love good meals and wine will marvel at the food that delights guests for three meals a day under the care of Isabel Lagos Marmol.
Comfortable, clean rooms, gorgeous views, this is a beautiful remote lodge in a natural space to savor on 60,000 acres with trails, lakes, forests of Monkey Puzzle trees, rivers and valleys to ride.
Please see website for details. Experienced tourism professional Agustina Lagos Marmol will have you all set up with reservations for your multi-night stay and advice for traveling to her family estate. This is a family business and an opportunity like no other for you to see how the finest families of Buenos Aires spend their summers. Once-in-a lifetime trip for the horsey set. Experienced riders only.