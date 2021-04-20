Where are you going?
c/o The Maidstone

207 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937, USA
Website
| +1 631-324-5006
c/o The Maidstone East Hampton New York United States
Sun - Thur 7am - 12am
Fri, Sat 8am - 2am
Located on Main Street in East Hampton, c/o The Maidstone has an intriguing history. Parts of the structure date back to the 17th century; the first guests stayed overnight during the 19th century when the building was being used as a tannery, and guests' saddles were being repaired. In the 1920s, the Maidstone Arms Inn opened. In 2008, Swedish hotelier Jenny Ljungberg purchased the inn, transforming it into the design destination it is today. All rooms are individually decorated and inspired by the style of a different Scandinavian celebrity. Bold patterns, vibrant colors, piles of coffee-table books, and a variety of textures characterize the cozy common spaces of this boutique hotel. Start an evening with a glass of local wine next to one of the fireplaces.
By Jessica Colley Clarke , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
