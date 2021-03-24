Market Time!

The Byward Market in downtown Ottawa is a great place to stroll on the weekend. It gets pretty busy with locals doing their weekly grocery shopping (the selection of fresh fruits and veggies is fantastic and there are great bakeries, a butcher shop, a fish shop and a cheese shop - among other things - tucked in there too!) and tourists checking out the local offerings, but it's definitely a must-do when you're in town. For those of you who like to sample different types of food, there is a little plaza in the centre of the market with little food restaurants representing regions from around the world. So tasty! In the spring, you can also pick up a wide variety of flowers, plants, fruits and veggies to fill your gardens with. Really, you can't lose when you visit the market (just go with an empty stomach and some space in your truck).