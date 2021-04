Byron Bay, Australia

When it comes to active travel, I need to be pushed to do anything out of my comfort zone. In May, I spent a few days in Byron Bay, Australia , a lovely surf town north of Sydney . My fiancé urged me to join him and take to the ocean with Cape Byron Kayaks. The prodding was worth it: We spotted numerous sea turtles and dolphins.This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Australia/New Zealand Travel/Flickr.com