Bwindi Lodge

Uganda
Website
| +256 755 648622
Bwindi Safari Lodge, Western Uganda Buruli Uganda

Bwindi Safari Lodge, Western Uganda

At the Bwindi Safari Lodge, stay in one of eight bandas (classic Ugandan thatched-roof huts). Trek through tree ferns, red stinkwoods, and tangled vines on a guided nature walk or enjoy the jungle view from your room’s broad veranda. Bwindi’s Rushegura gorilla family frequently visits the lodge, which means the apes might just come to you. From $400 per person, including meals, drinks, laundry, and massage. (866) 599-APES (2737), volcanoessafaris.com

This appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.
By James Sturz , AFAR Contributor

