Bwindi Lodge
Uganda
| +256 755 648622
Photo courtesy of Bwindi Safari Lodge
Bwindi Safari Lodge, Western UgandaAt the Bwindi Safari Lodge, stay in one of eight bandas (classic Ugandan thatched-roof huts). Trek through tree ferns, red stinkwoods, and tangled vines on a guided nature walk or enjoy the jungle view from your room’s broad veranda. Bwindi’s Rushegura gorilla family frequently visits the lodge, which means the apes might just come to you. From $400 per person, including meals, drinks, laundry, and massage. (866) 599-APES (2737), volcanoessafaris.com
This appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.