Bwindi Impenetrable National Park

Sleeping Silverback

Mountain gorillas live mostly on the ground and make their nests there on a daily basis. The chances of seeing the gorillas on a trek are higher than say, chimpanzees due to the fact that they are tracked on the ground.



On the gorilla safari, everyone will be expected to abide by some set of rules and regulations. The most important are: Flash photography is not allowed due to the fact that this usually startles the gorilla family and may easily get the gorillas agitated. Gorillas are very endangered and the fact that they share almost 98% of human DNA, are easily susceptible to human borne diseases.



Should the gorillas approach children outside the park at the Lodge, it is advisable to have the young ones move away to a safe distance.



On the gorilla trek, we will be moving as a group and for the sake of safety, we are supposed to keep our voices as low as possible. This way, we would be able to see some of the other shy forest dwellers. Please note that there is a limit on the number of people trekking a gorilla group.



Safety guidelines and concerns on the gorilla safari are usually addressed by the briefing guide who will advise on how to respond in case of a gorilla charge. The Silver back gorilla is very protective of the family and at times, it may be possible to witness some mock charging, hollow chest thumping or grunting.



