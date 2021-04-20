Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai
No.33 Henan North Road, Shanghai, China, 200001
| +86 21 3606 7788
Photo courtesy of Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai
Bvlgari Hotel ShanghaiWhy we love it: An Italian-inspired gem with some of the biggest guest rooms in Shanghai
The Highlights:
- Room perks like 24-hour butler service and sweeping city views
- A massive spa with premier products
- An Italian restaurant from a Michelin-starred chef
The Review:
This over-the-top property opened its doors in June 2018, making it the most recent addition to Bvlgari’s hotel portfolio, which also includes locations in Milan, London, Dubai, Bali, and Beijing. Situated on the riverfront, it forms part of SUHE CREEK, an urban revitalization project comprised of residential, retail, and art spaces in Shanghai’s North Bund Area. Seven different types of rooms and suites are available for booking and boast a variety of covetable features, including walk-in rain showers, Toto heated toilets, and 24-hour butler service (not to mention floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the historic Bund and iconic Oriental Pearl Tower). Elements like black lacquer cupboards and Tuscan Calacatta marble tabletops come courtesy of renowned Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, who worked to blend classic and contemporary Chinese and Italian design throughout the 48-story tower.
Rooms here are among the most spacious in the city—a stateliness that continues at the 21,527-square-foot Bvlgari Spa and fitness center, where eight treatment rooms, an 82-foot pool, and a lineup of luxurious La Mer products await. When hunger strikes, guests can choose from two main dining options: Il Ristorante, a 47th-floor eatery with modern Italian fare from Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito, and Bao Li Xuan, a Chinese fine dining restaurant on the hotel’s third floor.