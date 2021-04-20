Where are you going?
Buzz Bakery

818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA 22203, USA
Buzzing for Buzz Bakery

Buzz Bakery is a sweet tooth’s paradise. The dessert lounge and coffee shop makes everything daily from scratch using the highest-quality ingredients available. For breakfast indulge in one of Buzz’s signature cinnamon rolls slathered with vanilla icing or a slice of quiche filled with vegetables and goat cheese. Lunch offers a selection sandwiches, paninis, and salads. But your hardest decision will be which sweet treat to order. A variety of pies, tarts, brownies, cookies, and cupcakes in both classic and inventive flavors will make your head spin. Local roaster Ceremony Coffee provides Buzz with single-origin beans for perfect espresso drinks. You’ll also find a selection of French teas from Dammann Frères, craft beers, and wines by the glass or half bottle.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

