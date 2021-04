Snowmobiles & Vodka at Sweden's Buustamons Fjällgård Hotel

Chef Niklas Ekstedt, of Ekstedt restaurant in Stockholm used to stay at Buustamons Fjällgård, a ski resort up in the mountains in Åre, when he was a little kid. “Back then it was really just a cheap, family hostel,” he says. “Recently they refitted the whole place so it is now a very stylish, charming hotel with an excellent restaurant and its own vodka distillery—one of Sweden's smallest in fact. It is very remote so you have to reach it by snowmobile.”