Butterfly Pavilion

6252 W 104th Ave, Westminster, CO 80020, USA
| +1 303-469-5441
More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Interact with Invertebrates

The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, Colorado (north of Denver) is the world's first stand-alone invertebrate zoo. Inside the Pavilion is a jungle with hundreds of different butterflies fluttering by; landing on plants, flowers, the sidewalk, and you. Some are tiny creatures, others are moths the size of a dinner plate. Sunlight filters down into the shadowy world spotlighting insects and blossoms. It's a wonderful way to spend a leisurely afternoon, and a great place to take kids.
By Sherry Hardage

More Recommendations

Nathan Ferguson
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Butterflies and Insects Galore

Where else can you see 1,600 butterflies from Asia, Australia, the United States and Argentina in one mist-filled area? Westminster’s Butterfly Pavilion is a great place for both children and adults to get excited about the smaller creatures in nature. If you’re more attracted to insects and spiders, there are plenty of those, too, in separate areas. Check the zoo’s calendar for information on entertainment events, nature walks and classes on photography and fly fishing.

