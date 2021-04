Where else can you see 1,600 butterflies from Asia, Australia , the United States and Argentina in one mist-filled area? Westminster’s Butterfly Pavilion is a great place for both children and adults to get excited about the smaller creatures in nature. If you’re more attracted to insects and spiders, there are plenty of those, too, in separate areas. Check the zoo’s calendar for information on entertainment events, nature walks and classes on photography and fly fishing.