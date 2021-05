Butterfly Balloons 29 Uzundere Cad.

Ballooning in Cappadocia near Goreme 20 degrees outside at 6:30 am? Who cares! Under the balloon burners you're nice and toasty and the view at sunrise is serene and silent. Winter also means fewer balloons in the sky to share your experience and a light dusting of snow on the ground if you're lucky. Expensive, but worth every penny. Our pilot had ballooned over the North Pole, among other things and later that night, Nicolas Cage and crew were at our hotel in the midst of shooting Ghost Rider.