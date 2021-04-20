Butter Lane Cupcakes

Choose Your Own Cupcakes
It often seems there are as many cupcake shops in NYC, as there are hipsters. Everyone has a favorite. Butter Lane on East 7th (and now in Park Slope also on Seventh) is one of mine. They don't have the most inventive flavors in the world, though they are creative. What I truly love is that I can choose my own cake and frosting, separately, and then put them together to form whatever cupcake my heart desires from all the available options. At Butter Lane, I'm never limited to what's already ready in the case. From cookie dough to peanut butter to raspberry frosting, the divine flavors of both their American and French-style buttercream icing always fulfills my craving. If you're particularly prone to sugar love, they even have icing shots separate from the delicious cupcakes. In summer, you can usually find them selling from a pop-up on the Highline. Any other time of year, be prepared for a little wait at the shop. It will be worth it!