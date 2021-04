Listen to the music of all the moving parts

If you are in Genoa during the Christmas season (which in Italy runs from about December 8 - January 6), you must stop by Butteghetta Magica to gaze at (and purchase!) their incredible, and often mechanical, creche pieces. With a display that takes up the entire store front, pause for a moment before you enter the store to just listen - the ticking and spinning of the moving pieces is magically haunting.