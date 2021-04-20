Butler Park Pitch & Putt
201 Lee Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-477-4430
Photo courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation Department
More info
Sat, Sun 8:30am - 8:30pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 8:30pm
Butler Park Pitch and PuttWhen the only serious requirement for play is that golfers have a putter and at least one other club, you know a course is more about fun than rules. Butler Park Pitch and Putt has been a pleasant destination since it opened in 1949, giving Austin a chance for a walk under the shade of pecan trees and some low-key exercise. Much is made of famous golfers who've spent time on the nine-hole course, like Ben Crenshaw (who played when he was an undergrad at UT), but you'll find the challenge of play is within your reach. And your kid's.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Pitch and Putt in Downtown Austin
Butler Park Pitch and Putt is a nine hole, par 3 course near downtown Austin, the Hike and Bike Trail, and Lady Bird Lake. This is a golf course for everyone, from the beginning golfer to pro's like Ben Crenshaw. It features large, shady pecan trees, water and grass traps, challenging holes, a very diverse clientèle, children and dogs always welcome, and friendly and helpful employees. A beautiful green space in the middle of a large and growing city, Butler Park Pitch and Putt is a legendary landmark in Austin, Texas.