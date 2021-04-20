Butler Park Pitch & Putt 201 Lee Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA

Photo courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation Department﻿ More info Sat, Sun 8:30am - 8:30pm Mon - Fri 9am - 8:30pm

Butler Park Pitch and Putt When the only serious requirement for play is that golfers have a putter and at least one other club, you know a course is more about fun than rules. Butler Park Pitch and Putt has been a pleasant destination since it opened in 1949, giving Austin a chance for a walk under the shade of pecan trees and some low-key exercise. Much is made of famous golfers who've spent time on the nine-hole course, like Ben Crenshaw (who played when he was an undergrad at UT), but you'll find the challenge of play is within your reach. And your kid's.