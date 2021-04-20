Butler
30 Mody Rd
Photo courtesy of Butler
Japanese Cocktails with CharacterAn experience in a Japanese whisky and cocktail bar is unlike any other. Perfectionism is key to the bar's success, and each cocktail here is meticulously crafted to the finest detail. The white dinner jacket clad bartenders at this dim-lit 20-seat cocktail den has a repertoire of over 2,000 drink recipes, but the best way to enjoy this place is to share your preferences and trust them to make something off the menu, bespoke to your liking.
If you'd like to try the bar's bestseller, then the Moscow Mule, made with ginger-infused vodka, green ginger wine, ginger ale and fresh lime is the drink to order.