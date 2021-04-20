Buswells Hotel
23-27 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, D02 DT80, Ireland
| +353 1 614 6500
Buswells HotelSituated on the intersection of Molesworth Street and Kildare Street, opposite the National Museum and just a stone's throw from Trinity College, it's hard to imagine a better location for a hotel in Dublin.
Although it's not cheap, Buswells Hotel is good value, with well-sized, comfortable, and spotlessly clean rooms. (You do sometimes have to run the hot tap a little while to get the water warm, but that's at most a minor inconvenience.)
There is a large, relaxed bar kitted out with leather armchairs and a decent menu, as well as a high-end restaurant open Wednesday - Saturday evenings.
Free wi-fi is available, accessed via a rather amusing series of shifting code words. The signal is generally excellent, though a few rooms struggle to pick it up. The staff were, however, happy (and quick) to move us to another room that had a stronger signal.
And in fact, it's the staff that really help make the hotel. Courteous, friendly, and efficient, they were always ready with recommendations for things to see and do in Dublin, including for other restaurants and bars. They made us feel truly welcome, and ensured our stay was as comfortable as it could have been.
Good rooms, a reasonably priced bar, great staff, and a superb location -- what more could you want?