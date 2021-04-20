Bushwick Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY, USA

Bushwick Collective's scene in Brooklyn For year Brooklyn has been known for its great Graffiti scene. In the last year, the Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn, is becoming more and more hectic and familiar for its up and coming graffiti scene all over. Bushwick, which is mostly known for its industrial buildings, is slightly getting transformed to one of the hype neighborhoods in Brooklyn where new bars, cafes are popping up and industrial buildings are getting transformed into big lofts.

Alongside this gentrification, the Bushwick collective group allows artists from all over the world to paint their Art there. (as walls in NY are mostly already taken). This is considered a great opportunity for some.

If you want to find really unique, colorful and 'bigger than life' street art, take the L train to Jefferson and walk around