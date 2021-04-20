Backroads
From Untamed Wildness to Unrivaled LuxuryThis is the trip of a lifetime—there's no better way to describe it. Beginning in the dynamic and colorful city of Cape Town and finishing at Londolozi Private Game Reserve in Sabi Sand—the very pinnacle of animal-viewing experiences—this trip is designed to give you the South African safari that others don't usually have the chance to do.
Most traditional safari trips rarely involve physical movement or active travel; you have continuous hours of sitting in open-air vehicles, studying the beautiful animals, but don't have the chance to hike or bike. However, during the 11-day Backroads South Africa and Botswana Multisport trip, you'll have a chance to road bike, mountain bike, and hike your way through different game reserves with Backroads Trip Leaders and local wilderness guides and rangers. It's phenomenal!
You'll cover so much beautiful ground, and the privately chartered on-trip flights make travel days seamless. The hotels you'll fall in love with during your stay are some of the world's premier properties.
Come join us for the traditional sun-downers each night in one of the most profound parts of the planet.