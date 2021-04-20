Busan Cinema Center 333 Haeun-daero, U-dong, Haeundae, Busan, South Korea

An Evening Walk Around Centum City Busan is an extremely dynamic city full of wonderful architecture, a dramatic cityscape surrounded by mountains, a beautiful coast, and tons of public art.



One of the coolest areas to see a plethora of public art is Centum City. This area is beautiful around sunset and is great for a stroll along the river. Most of the public art is lit up at night which gives it all a wonderful effect with the cityscape illuminated in the background.



It is also amazing to see the Busan Cinema Center lit up at night with its large cantilever roof (Guinness World Record Holder) and LED array. Be sure to check the times for the LED display at the Busan Cinema Center because they only light up the roof for 90min each night.