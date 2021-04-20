Bus Terminal
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Chicken busesA chicken bus is a colloquial English name for the colorful modified and decorated US school bus and transit bus in Guatemala. The word "chicken" refers to the fact that rural Guatemalans occasionally transport live animals on such buses, which the foreigners find astonished.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The famed Guatemalan "chicken bus"
If you want to get between cities in Guatemala - or just have a fun adventure exploring - jump on the "chicken bus". It's a very affordable way of getting around - but it certainly helps A LOT if you can speak at least some Spanish as you'll be well out of the tourist zone on here!