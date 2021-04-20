Where are you going?
Burlingame Museum of Pez Memorabilia

Museum is Permanently Closed, 214 California Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010, USA
Website
Pez Pit Stop Burlingame California United States

Pez Pit Stop

Close to SFO, the tiny two-room Pez museum is the kind of quirky pit-stop that's well worth a visit. Run by a passionate collector, the tour is full of fun facts that make parents nostalgic and kids hungry. You'll probably end up leaving with a few Pez dispensers and more knowledge than you needed about the candy!

In addition they just opened a Classic Toy and Banned Toy Museum!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

