Burlingame Farmers' Market Park Rd, California 94010, USA

Farmers Market Ravioli A regular favorite at certified organic Bay Area farmers' markets, Home Maid Ravioli, sells classic Italian pasta with local flavor. Their focus on seasonal eating and fresh shopping inspires creativity in their kitchen (try the delicious lobster ravioli). Everything they sell is flavorful, inexpensive, and easy to cook. In general, Bay Area farmers' markets are the best place to pickup fresh foods and mingle with the local community. Most vendors offer samples while you stroll and listen to music. They are held usually in the morning, almost every day of the week around the area (check Home Maid Ravioli's website for the 20+ markets you'll find them at).