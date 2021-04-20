Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Burlingame Farmers' Market

Park Rd, California 94010, USA
Website
Farmers Market Ravioli Burlingame California United States

Farmers Market Ravioli

A regular favorite at certified organic Bay Area farmers' markets, Home Maid Ravioli, sells classic Italian pasta with local flavor. Their focus on seasonal eating and fresh shopping inspires creativity in their kitchen (try the delicious lobster ravioli). Everything they sell is flavorful, inexpensive, and easy to cook. In general, Bay Area farmers' markets are the best place to pickup fresh foods and mingle with the local community. Most vendors offer samples while you stroll and listen to music. They are held usually in the morning, almost every day of the week around the area (check Home Maid Ravioli's website for the 20+ markets you'll find them at).
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points