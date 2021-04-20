Burke Museum
4300 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
Female Bigfoot...with hashtags? A bill pay reminder?"Dzunuk'wa" is a totem figure from coastal British Columbia -- one of the Pacific NW Native (or "first nations") artifacts in front of Seattle's Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture. The ubiquity of modern social networking colors our view -- are those hashtags on her headpiece? A century ago, such a pole did indeed "tweet," communicating that the family whose home she was facing was in debt: pay your bill! Once the debt was taken care of, this "wild woman of the woods" would then face the sea instead.
The Burke Museum is located on the northwest edge of the University of Washington campus.