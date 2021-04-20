Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture

Update to this article - Burke Cafe now closing on September 18th

Hi there,



My name is Alejandro Valdivieso, and I'm part of the communications team for the Burke Museum.



We appreciate your article about the Burke Museum, and how it highlights the Burke Cafe. We are sad to inform you that the Burke Cafe will be closed starting September 18th in order to accommodate important space and capacity needs as we prepare for the transition into the New Burke Museum, opening in 2019.



The Burke Museum itself will continue to be open, and we hope you will come visit us sometime for our exciting T. rex Live exhibit happening now.