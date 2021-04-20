Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture
4300 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
| +1 206-543-7907
Downstairs at the MuseumAfter visiting the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, relax for a bit in the downstairs café. The walls are French, literally—paneling and paintings from an 18th-century château on permanent loan to the museum. The affordable European ambiance is a counterpoint to upstairs, where the collection of natural history and Northwest Native American artifacts is popular with groups of Seattle's schoolkids. The museum is the oldest in Washington, dating to 1880s. Find it on the northwestern edge of the University of Washington campus—just look for the totem poles.
over 3 years ago
Update to this article - Burke Cafe now closing on September 18th
My name is Alejandro Valdivieso, and I'm part of the communications team for the Burke Museum.
We appreciate your article about the Burke Museum, and how it highlights the Burke Cafe. We are sad to inform you that the Burke Cafe will be closed starting September 18th in order to accommodate important space and capacity needs as we prepare for the transition into the New Burke Museum, opening in 2019.
The Burke Museum itself will continue to be open, and we hope you will come visit us sometime for our exciting T. rex Live exhibit happening now.
