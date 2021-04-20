Burgundy Bike Tours

Burgundy Bikes Tours
Biking Burgundy’s famous Côte de Beaune wine route is an excellent way to experience the scenic countryside and villages while also learning about—and partaking in—the bounty of the land. If you’re up for the challenge, turn to Burgundy Bikes Tours, which offers guided cycling trips for a half day or more. The company provides everything from pickups and deliveries to bike rentals and roadside assistance so all you have to do is be ready to ride. The half-day tour offers a nice introduction to Burgundy’s famous appellations, including Pommard, Meursault, and Volnay, but if you have the time, opt for the full-day experience, which includes lunch and stops at several wineries.