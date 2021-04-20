Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Burgess Falls State Park

4000 Burgess Falls Dr, Sparta, TN 38583, USA
Website
| +1 931-432-5312
130 Foot Falls - Simply Spectacular Sparta Tennessee United States

130 Foot Falls - Simply Spectacular

A second swimming hole and waterfalls, about a 15 minute drive from Cummins Falls, is this beauty. What lays below this massive gorge with water careening from both sides, is a lesser known natural swimming hole.
This park is so well put together that they've provided easy access through a metal 70 stair enclosure that gets you closer below the falls for views of this magnificent beauty.

Care is still needed to get down to the swimming area as you're stepping over and onto boulders and through crevices.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points