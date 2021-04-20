Burgess Falls State Park 4000 Burgess Falls Dr, Sparta, TN 38583, USA

130 Foot Falls - Simply Spectacular A second swimming hole and waterfalls, about a 15 minute drive from Cummins Falls, is this beauty. What lays below this massive gorge with water careening from both sides, is a lesser known natural swimming hole.

This park is so well put together that they've provided easy access through a metal 70 stair enclosure that gets you closer below the falls for views of this magnificent beauty.



Care is still needed to get down to the swimming area as you're stepping over and onto boulders and through crevices.