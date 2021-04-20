Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Burg Hornberg

Burg Hornberg 3, 74865 Neckarzimmern, Germany
Website
| +49 6261 5001
Burg Hornberg Neckarzimmern Germany

Burg Hornberg

Of the several castles spread between Heidelberg and Stuttgart, Burg Hornberg is one of the largest and most visited. With its oldest parts dating back to the 12th century, it rises dramatically above the town of Neckarzimmern, drawing guests with the promise of renowned knight Götz von Berlichingen’s suit of armor and fake appendage (he famously lost his arm in battle and got a blacksmith to make him a new one), as well as other relevant exhibitions. In addition to a museum, the castle houses a small hotel with 23 guest rooms and a restaurant. If you don’t feel like paying admission, take one of the walking trails up the hill and enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the castle for free.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points