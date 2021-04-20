Burg Hornberg
Of the several castles spread between Heidelberg and Stuttgart, Burg Hornberg is one of the largest and most visited. With its oldest parts dating back to the 12th century, it rises dramatically above the town of Neckarzimmern, drawing guests with the promise of renowned knight Götz von Berlichingen’s suit of armor and fake appendage (he famously lost his arm in battle and got a blacksmith to make him a new one), as well as other relevant exhibitions. In addition to a museum, the castle houses a small hotel with 23 guest rooms and a restaurant. If you don’t feel like paying admission, take one of the walking trails up the hill and enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the castle for free.