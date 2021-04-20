Burdock & Co
This hip intimate restaurant in Mount Pleasant serves a vibrant menu full of clean, crisp flavors. Chef Andrea Carlson—a passionate organic gardener and student of landscape design—also runs the excellent ramen house/grocery store Harvest Community Foods, but her skills shine brightest at Burdock & Co. Here, the dining room has an old-world apothecary vibe, complete with wooden benches, communal tables, whitewashed brick walls, and antique silver cutlery. Settle in for the family-style menu for $65 per person, or order à la carte
gems like seared eggplant with basil and chilies, and sumac-dusted grilled artichokes with walnut brown butter. Other favorites include crispy fried chicken, miso-caramel-glazed duck leg, and an autumn custard of steamed sea urchin. Wash it all down with a bottle from the award-winning list of naturalist winemakers, who eschew chemicals and industrial techniques.