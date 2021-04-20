Where are you going?
Burasari Heritage

44-47 Unit 3, Khiri Village, Kingitsarath Road, Luang Prabang Old Town, Luang Prabang 06000, Laos
Website
| +856 71 255 031
Just a few blocks from Luang Prabang’s renowned night market, Burasari Heritage remains relatively quiet despite being in the heart of town. The colonial-inspired rooms feel like those you might find in a country retreat, with teak floors and walls, campaign-style furnishings, and brightly hued traditional linens; bordered by shady palms studded with jewel-shaped lanterns, a terrace restaurant follows suit with views over the Nam Khan river. The hotel’s location makes it an excellent spot for participating in the famous morning alms ceremony, in which orange-clad Buddhist monks accept charitable donations, usually in the form of sticky rice, from locals, but it also puts a heavy emphasis on the experiential aspects of travel, with offerings that include market-to-table cooking classes centered on regional specialties and evening long-tail boat cruises on the Mekong.
By Cindy Fan

