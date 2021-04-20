Buñol
Tossing Tomatoes at La TomatinaIt’s true, there is a festival in Spain every August where the entire town gets together each year to throw ripe tomatoes at each other in what is one of the most epic food fights of all time.
Over 4 metric tons of ripe, squashed tomatoes are brought to Buñol where they will be flung at each other, leaving the city streets a red river.
This began as a small local tradition but this festival has gained such popularity that it has quadrupled in size!
Photo by Mike Jamieson/Flickr.