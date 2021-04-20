Where are you going?
Bunk Sandwiches

621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
+1 503-328-2865
Sandwich Heaven in PDX

For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions tried the Italian cured meats with Bunk marinated hot peppers and provolone picante (pictured), the spicy roast beef, and the pork belly Cubano. Portions are big, and sharing should be encouraged. I only wished we'd saved room for the homemade Whoopie pies.
By Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff

