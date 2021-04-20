Bungalow Heaven 1000 North Mar Vista Avenue

Heavenly Bungalows in Pasadena Pasadena's Bungalow Heaven is a lovely neighborhood with history, beauty, and character. The shaded sidewalks of Bungalow Heaven's tree-lined streets are perfect for a walk, and the Arts and Crafts architecture of the early 1900's is delightful.



If you love history and architecture but can't make the Annual Homes Tour, stop by the local bookstore (Vroman's) and pick up a Bungalow Heaven guide. The guide includes house photos, addresses, year built, architect and design information, and other interesting tidbits for your personal Bungalow Heaven tour.