Bumbu Bali
Tanjung, Jl. Pratama, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
| +62 361 774502
Sun - Sat 11am - 4pm, 6pm - 10:30pm
The Secrets of Balinese Cooking, RevealedGive a man some pisang goreng (fried bananas) and you feed him for a day; teach a man to make pisang goreng and he comes home from Bali with skills for a lifetime! At Bumbu Bali Cooking School, classes introduce eager students to the island's unique culinary heritage and cooking style. Students start the day early (pickups are available from various locations and the market visit starts at 6:30am) with a visit to a produce market and a fish market to choose ingredients for the day. The class can also be taken without the market visit if you can't manage such an early start. The market is not only a great insight into local foods, but also local culture. Breakfast is served after the market, and then the intricacies of Balinese dishes like kuah siap, nasi kuning, and bubuh injin (and many more) will be revealed.
almost 7 years ago
A Guaranteed Good Meal At Bumbu
While you can take courses to learn how to make food (aka makan) at Bumbu, you can also just go there to eat. My friend wanted to go see Ketut the healer in Ubud but I didn't. So while he was waiting in line to get his fortune, I asked my driver Wayan to take us somewhere delicious to eat. He took me to Bumbu which is a cooking cool. We had a lunch of Ayam Pelalah which is chicken with chiles and limes. I think this is still one of my favorite dishes I ate while in Bali.