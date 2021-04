The Secrets of Balinese Cooking, Revealed

Give a man some pisang goreng (fried bananas) and you feed him for a day; teach a man to make pisang goreng and he comes home from Bali with skills for a lifetime! At Bumbu Bali Cooking School, classes introduce eager students to the island's unique culinary heritage and cooking style. Students start the day early (pickups are available from various locations and the market visit starts at 6:30am) with a visit to a produce market and a fish market to choose ingredients for the day. The class can also be taken without the market visit if you can't manage such an early start. The market is not only a great insight into local foods, but also local culture. Breakfast is served after the market, and then the intricacies of Balinese dishes like kuah siap, nasi kuning, and bubuh injin (and many more) will be revealed.