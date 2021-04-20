Where are you going?
Bullock's Bistro

3534 Weaver Dr, Yellowknife, NT X1A 2J6, Canada
Website
| +1 867-873-3474
Bullock's Bistro Yellowknife Canada

More info

Sun 4pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 9pm

Yellowknife's Old Town is a decidedly funky area, with weathered buildings and weathered locals. This remote corner of Canada tends to draw distinctly different residents with a certain quirky, independent streak. Bullock's Bistro, which has been a mainstay of Old Town for almost three decades, fits right in. The restaurant's walls are covered with notes from diners, and the staff is known for its no-nonsense attitude. They aren't big on special requests and appear to view the motto "the customer is always right" with some serious skepticism. The menu is limited—while ribeye and reindeer are often on the menu, the main draw is fish (char, trout, cod), pan-fried and served with fries and/or salad. It's not cheap—roughly $40 Canadian per person—but a no-fuss filet, topped with their signature sauce, is worth the splurge.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

