A wabi-sabi living ghost town

Nestled in the trees along the Carquinez Strait, just a stone's throw from the old C&H factory, is a gem of a town called Port Costa (population 190). Home to just a restaurant, cafe, a couple of gift shops, and a bar featuring an ACTUAL POLAR BEAR (may he rest in peace), it feels much like a living ghost town. There’s not a lot to see here, but the town is heavy on ambiance, its withered storefronts, hand-painted signage, and deserted feeling all considered. A stop at the Bull Valley Roadhouse is a must if you’re passing through. Sit at the bar with a glass of wine, take in the mix of the roadhouse’s Victorian/Americana decor, and ponder how this strange little place came to be.