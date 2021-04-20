Bulgari Hotel & Residences, London 171 Knightsbridge

Enjoy Your Own Private Cinema My sister and I love going to the cinema, so the giant television in our room at the Bulgari Hotel was perfect. But although the 42-inch LCD screen was a thrill, it was actually the clever and thoughtful collection of DVDs that made our weekend complete. A selection of films from Hitchcock to Truffaut were listed by auteur, theme, or country, with the meticulous care of a librarian. It was like having our own personal screening, where we could watch in bathrobe and slippers.



But if you really want to take the private cinema fantasy up a level—and we’re talking a serious step up—you can hire the hotel’s actual private cinema, a sleek, state of the art affair with 47 seats and some of the best picture and sound technology in the city, not to mention popcorn and sodas while you watch. It’s regularly hired out to corporate events, but is available to guests too, for a price. You can even connect it up to your gaming console for a fully interactive experience.