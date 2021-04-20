Bulgari Hotel & Residences, London
171 Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DW, UK
| +44 20 7151 1010
Photo courtesy of Bulgari Hotel & Residences, London
More info
Stay at the Bulgari HotelFrom the moment the smiling doorman ushered us into the sleek, burnished lobby of the Bulgari, my sister and I felt like a couple of celebrities taking a discreet trip to the capital city. The type of luxury you get here is of a very distinct kind: a feeling that no expense has been spared in the gleaming dark wood of the corridors and the glow of gold tile around the spa; the soft, low lighting throughout the hotel made us feel like we were in a place that values discretion and sophistication above all things. The service was fantastic—reminiscent of the policy of the famous Harrods, opposite, that no matter how bizarre the customer’s request, they will do their very best to fulfill it. And as for the rooms—well, my sister said she’d never slept in a better bed in her life. And that seems to sum up the Bulgari ethos: Whether it’s the food or the spa treatments or simply having a bath in the gorgeous marble bathroom, they want it to be the best experience you’ve ever had of that kind.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Fashion Hotels: Bulgari
The third hotel in a growing Bulgari empire shimmers in shades of silver—a nod to the fashion house’s silversmith origins. The 85 rooms and suites exude elegance; dark-hued textiles and leather armchairs create an understated, cozy atmosphere. 44/(0) 20-7151-1010.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Bulgari Hotel & Residences, London
Better known as a leading Italian accessory and fragrance brand, Bulgari expanded its reach to hotels in 2004, opening a property in Milan followed by another in Bali in 2006 and a London address in 2013. This London outpost is a lavish creation of unfathomable sums, poised in one of the swankiest parts of London—Knightsbridge. Although not as intimidating as some fashion hotels, this is definitely a place where one should sit, not slouch. Bulgari hired Sir Robert McAlpine’s construction company, creator of London’s Olympic Stadium for the 2012 Games, to level a tired-looking office building and create a hotel reaching six floors underground and nine floors overhead. In between lies every imaginable facility, including a two-floor spa with the largest private swimming pool in London, a cigar shop and humidor, a 47-seat cinema, a ballroom, boardroom, and business lounge. And of course, Bulgari’s trademark craftsmanship and quality is palpable throughout: markina marble, sapele mahogany, Vicenza stone, and green onyx all accent the space.