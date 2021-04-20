Live Like a Local in Bali
Doing a home stay was, by far, the highlight of my trip to Bali
. The luxury hotels are wonderful, but if you really want to get a feel for the Balinese culture, staying with a family is the way to go. I found Ker and Gelgel on Airbnb and wound up staying for three nights at their compound near Lovina Beach. I had my own room and bathroom—there's even a pool on-site—but ate breakfast and the occasional dinner with the family. This was where I honed my Indonesian, ate the local foods (lots of rice and fresh, blended fruit drinks), and explored Buleleng with my own personal guide. Most home stays come with some form of transportation and, here, Gelgel was on hand to drive me just about anywhere: We zipped up the mountain through clove forests, fed monkeys, and took a spin through the local waterfalls.