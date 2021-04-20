Bulaccino Café
Nadi, Fiji
Photo by Eric Mueller/Flickr
A Cafe with Its Own FarmOwned by Nadi locals, this cafe earns high marks for its coffee. But dine on the eclectic menu and you may well be enjoying fruits, vegetables, chicken, duck and lamb from the owners' 30-acre farm.
Bulaccino serves a hearty Aussie-style breakfast, and offers sandwiches, burgers, salads and hot dishes ranging from curries to fish and chips at lunch. Dinner includes tapas, pizza, fondues and grilled seafood platters. There's also a kids' menu.
Best spot to dine is in the garden out back.