Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bukhansan

Website
Bukhansan National Park: An Urban Escape Goyang Si South Korea

Bukhansan National Park: An Urban Escape

Koreans love hiking, so it’s very convenient for Seoul dwellers that Bukhansan National Park is located a quick jaunt to the north of the city.

Jutting granite peaks topped with assorted temples and pavilions make for a great day trip. Just be sure to dress appropriately. You’ll soon discover that Korea’s mountain trails are a catwalk of top-end hiking gear.

Bukhansan’s claim to fame? Its proximity to one of the world’s largest metropolitan areas has landed it in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the national park with the highest number of visitors per square foot. If you can, go in the spring or fall when the foliage is at its most vibrant.

Take subway line 4 to Gireum Station, exit 3.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points