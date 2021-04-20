Bukhansan
Bukhansan National Park: An Urban EscapeKoreans love hiking, so it’s very convenient for Seoul dwellers that Bukhansan National Park is located a quick jaunt to the north of the city.
Jutting granite peaks topped with assorted temples and pavilions make for a great day trip. Just be sure to dress appropriately. You’ll soon discover that Korea’s mountain trails are a catwalk of top-end hiking gear.
Bukhansan’s claim to fame? Its proximity to one of the world’s largest metropolitan areas has landed it in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the national park with the highest number of visitors per square foot. If you can, go in the spring or fall when the foliage is at its most vibrant.
Take subway line 4 to Gireum Station, exit 3.