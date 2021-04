Bukchon Sonmandu

Dumplings, Delicious and Handmade

Bukchon, the historic neighborhood between Gyeongbok-gung and Changdeok-gung palaces in the heart of Seoul , is the home of buk-chon son mandu, which translates as "handmade dumplings." Even though this is a Seoul chain restaurant, the namesake location is here, and it has the feel of a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall. All is fresh, made right in front of you.For just a few bucks, a delicious variety of mandu—the Korean version of wontons or gyoza—awaits you. The restaurant also specializes in North Korean–style buckwheat noodles served in a cold spicy broth.From the An-guk subway station, go north on Bukchon-ro; you'll pass the Constitutional Court on the left. Continue to the first major intersection and turn right. Just after you curve to the right, you'll find the restaurant on your right.Chal-mo-go! ("Eat well!")