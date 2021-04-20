Bukchon Sonmandu
Deoksugung-gil, Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Dumplings, Delicious and HandmadeBukchon, the historic neighborhood between Gyeongbok-gung and Changdeok-gung palaces in the heart of Seoul, is the home of buk-chon son mandu, which translates as "handmade dumplings." Even though this is a Seoul chain restaurant, the namesake location is here, and it has the feel of a neighborhood hole-in-the-wall. All is fresh, made right in front of you.
For just a few bucks, a delicious variety of mandu—the Korean version of wontons or gyoza—awaits you. The restaurant also specializes in North Korean–style buckwheat noodles served in a cold spicy broth.
From the An-guk subway station, go north on Bukchon-ro; you'll pass the Constitutional Court on the left. Continue to the first major intersection and turn right. Just after you curve to the right, you'll find the restaurant on your right.
Chal-mo-go! ("Eat well!")