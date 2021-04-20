Where are you going?
Bukchon

29-4 Bukchon-ro 6-gil, Gye-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 10-9320-0651
Courtyard Oasis in the Capital

In a metropolitan area of 20 million people, finding an oasis is a must for keeping your sanity. Seoul's Bukchon neighborhood still has a plentiful supply of traditional courtyard gardens—many of the "hanok" (traditional houses) have been opened as B&Bs, teahouses, boutiques, restaurants, and galleries. Not all have a resident rabbit, like here, but all offer respite from the nonstop pace of the South Korean capital. (From An-guk subway station, head north, then wander the hilly side streets between Gyeongbok and Changdeok Palaces.)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

