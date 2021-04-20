Where are you going?
Bukaleta

Loznati, 51557, Cres, Croatia
+385 51 571 606
Hilltop Hideaway: Bukaleta

High up on a hill about 3 miles from Croatia's Cres Town sits Bukaleta, perhaps the best place on the island to sample the local lamb specialty for which Cres is known. Try it grilled, breaded or roasted on a spit -- they'll also whip it up alongside gnocci at this family run gem. The al fresco dining room is outfitted with rustic picnic tables draped in red and white gingham and surrounded by lush green gardens. Atop each one you'll find their house made wine, served in traditional Istrian hand-painted earthenware jugs, or "bukaletas."
By Michelle Summerville , AFAR Local Expert

