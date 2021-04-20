Bukaleta Loznati, 51557, Cres, Croatia

Hilltop Hideaway: Bukaleta High up on a hill about 3 miles from Croatia's Cres Town sits Bukaleta, perhaps the best place on the island to sample the local lamb specialty for which Cres is known. Try it grilled, breaded or roasted on a spit -- they'll also whip it up alongside gnocci at this family run gem. The al fresco dining room is outfitted with rustic picnic tables draped in red and white gingham and surrounded by lush green gardens. Atop each one you'll find their house made wine, served in traditional Istrian hand-painted earthenware jugs, or "bukaletas."

